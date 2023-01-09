MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department has shared details on the funeral, procession, and graveside services for Fire Chief Larry Peasley.

Visitation services will be held Monday night from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton. Chief Peasley will be honored with Firefighter Walk-Thru at 6pm at the funeral home.

Maroa Fire Department’s Lieutenant JT Grider shared that Chief Peasley’s coffin will make the trip from Clinton to Maroa on Tuesday morning, and that there will be a procession for Chief Peasley when he arrives in Maroa between 8 and 9 a.m. Peasley will then be taken to the Maroa First United Methodist Church between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

Grider said that Chief Peasley’s funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Immediately following the funeral, there will be a large procession to the Maroa Township Cemetery on Washington St. Grider explained that there will be a graveside service at the cemetery, with a ceremony for a line of duty death, including bagpipes and a final page from the Macon County Dispatch.

Lieutenant Grider emphasized that all of the events and services are open to the public.

In addition to the services, the Illinois State Fire Marshal shared that Governor Prizker issued a proclamation that flags be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Jan. 9 till sundown Tuesday, Jan. 10 in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Department Chief Larry Peasley.