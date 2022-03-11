CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As a community mourns, Champaign Police officials said a funeral procession route for a fallen volunteer firefighter has the potential of affecting local traffic on Saturday.

In a news release, officials said the funeral procession for Ross Booker is expected to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It will depart from the Walmart Supercenter in Savoy and go through the following route:

Procession leaves from Walmart Supercenter

Heads north toward East Windsor Road

Turns right toward E. Windsor Rd.

Turns left onto Illinois Route 130/Philo Road in Urbana

Turns right onto IL Rt. 150/University Avenue in Urbana

Turns left onto County Road 2200N/N Main Street in St. Joseph

Turns left onto County Road 1850N

Turn right onto County Road 2100N

Arrives at Stanton Friends Cemetery

Booker was killed after officers said he was hit by a vehicle while cleaning up a crash in Champaign as a tow-truck driver. In addition to his tow-trucking job, Booker served as a volunteer firefighter for St. Joseph.

Officials said, “Because of the size and nature of the procession, the public is advised that traffic impacts are possible along the route.”

For those in the community who would be arriving for Illinois High School Association basketball tournament games at the State Farm Center Saturday morning, you are asked to take Neil Street to Kirby Avenue. That will allow you to get to the area from the north.