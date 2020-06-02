Funeral procession held for shooting victim

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A funeral procession was held Tuesday for a man that was killed in a Champaign shooting.

Officers said 25-year-old James Coleman was shot on May 21 near Gramercy Park Apartments in Champaign. Services were held Tuesday at the Kingdom Connection Outreach Center. There was also a procession going through the city.

Urbana Police said they reached out to the funeral director and learned about the procession that would be conducted at the end of the service. Police said they weren’t involved with the procession until dispatchers received several calls said the procession was using all lanes of traffic.

They found the group northbound on Vine Street in the southbound lane. Officers were able to restore traffic order and escorted the procession to its ending point at Salt & Light on South Philo Road.