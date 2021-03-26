Funeral procession for fallen state trooper

Mt. Zion, Ill. (WCIA) —

A funeral procession took place for an Illinois state trooper. People gathered across Central Illinois to pay their respects to state trooper Todd Hanneken. He died yesterday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 10 in Bondville.

People were up and down Main street to Route 121 in Mt. Zion to honor state trooper, Todd Hanneken.

“He’s from our community here, so its just a loss to everybody,” Macon County detective, Travis Wolfe said.

People stood with American flags, while firefighters stood saluting. All for state trooper, Todd Hanneken.

“Todd was a great guy, that everybody knew, everybody liked. I really don’t think anybody could have anything bad to say about him,” Wolfe said.

Hanneken was on duty when he crashed into a tree in Bondville. He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. State police have not released details about what led up to the crash

“This is a sad moment. We are hurting. Todd’s family is hurting badly today,” ISP director, Brendan Kelly said.

A funeral procession went from Urbana through Tuscola to Mt. Zion. First responders were lined up and down the streets, along with members of the community.

“Its a real emotion thing, because the sad side of it, but it also builds you up and makes you feel better on the inside. It’s kind of refreshing to see the number of people who were lining up the highway up there paying their respects. People stopping and getting out of their cars,” Wolfe said.

WCIA spoke with a few troopers with the state police. They didn’t wish to speak on camera, but they said not only was Hanneken a great trooper, but he was a great friend and was devoted to his family.

“Todd was a great trooper. He bravely dedicated his life to the service of others,” Kelly said.

He always did it, with a smile.

“I only met him a few times, but he was always a pretty happy guy. He was always laid back, didn’t seem to mind the work at all. I never saw him in a bad mood when I interacted with him,” Wolfe said.

The state police say Trooper Hanneken’s nickname was “Happy.” He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2019 for saving someone from a burning vehicle. Announcements for the funeral and funeral service have not been released.



