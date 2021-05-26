Funeral Procession Brings Officer Oberheim Home

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– It was like the world stopped in Monticello as the funeral procession came. One of their own, Chris Oberheim was killed in the line of duty.

With hands over their heavy hearts, family, friends, first responders and community members said their final goodbyes. Oberheim, whose community knows him as a hero, is finally home. It was a somber moment for the community.

Regina Rice, whose son is a fellow Champaign officer, came from Philo to show support.

She said this shows the level of gratitude Central Illinois has for Oberheim’s service.



“It’s been so neat this last week seeing all the support for our police officers. There have been some noisy voices in the last year, but I think they’re a minority,” Rice said. “I think we need and love our police officers and are thankful for them.”

Oberheim’s burial was exclusive to his family, loved ones and first responders.