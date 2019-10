WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The police department is reaching out to the community for help to create a canine unit. Watseka police posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the city is facing a drug problem. They said one way to fight it would be to get a canine unit. They currently don't have any.

The department said the start up cost will be about $64,000. That includes the cost of a new vehicle with the necessary equipment, the canine, and training for the canine and the officer. It would cost around $600 a year for food and veterinarian services.