Funeral arrangements set for triple murder victims

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral services have been arranged for three men who were stabbed and beaten to death on Thursday.

Visitations for all three victims will be held at the Leek & Sons Funeral Home. It is just two doors down from the house where the three men were when they died.

Anthony Jones, 60; Cordell Reed, 67:

Visitation: Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. – Leek & Sons Funeral Home

Funeral Service: Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. – New Life Church Nathaniel Gentry, 65:

Visitation: Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. – Leek & Sons Funeral Home

Funeral Service: Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. – Missionary Baptist Church

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Cloanger Robinson, Jr., was related to two of the victims, Anthony Jones and Cordell Reed. Jones was Robinson’s great uncle.

Both Robinson and 16-year-old Terrion Tinsely have been charged with murder and could face life in prison. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the violence started after some type of argument over marijuana.