Funeral arrangements set for former Sheriff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Funeral arrangements are set for retired Sangamon County Sheriff, Wes Barr.

The visitation will be held Sunday, October 6 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Calvary Church.

The funeral service will be Monday October 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the same church.

The burial will follow the service at Camp Butler National Cemetery where the Sangamon County Inter-Veterans Burial Detail, the US Marines and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Honor Guard will conduct honors.

Calvary Church
501 W. Hazel Dell Road

