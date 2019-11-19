Funeral arrangements made for crash victims

VANDALIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral arrangements have been made for three of the four people killed in a car crash Saturday.

A visitation for Jackie Protz, her husband Bill, and their 14 year old granddaughter Jenna Protz will be at the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia on 127 N. 4th Street on Friday. It will will go from 3 – 8 p.m. A second one will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a funeral to follow.

The three, along with 14 year old Holly Lidy, died after a 17-year-old crossed into their lane and hit them head on. The teenager was airlifted to the hospital. No word on his condition.