SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Frank and Cinda Edwards.

The couple and family friend John Evans were killed in a plane crash near Springfield on Tuesday.

From left to right: Cinda Edwards, Frank Edwards, and John Evans. All three were killed in a plane crash outside of Springfield.

There will be a memorial gathering from 3-8 p.m. on Monday at the West Side Christian Church in Springfield. There will be a service the next day at 11 a.m. at the church.

Service information for Evans has not yet been announced.