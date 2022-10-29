SHERMAN VILLAGE, Ill. (WCIA) — A fundraising movie night takes place Saturday night to raise funds for an injured football player.

Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, collapsed on the team’s sideline a month ago when exiting the game. It was discovered that Veesenmeyer had suffered a subdural hematoma after a big hit.

Family members and friends are supporting Veesenmeyer during this young man’s fight to survive. Many fundraising events have been planned, including a free movie night at Shelby Village Park Amphitheater from 5 to 9 p.m. on October 29.

There will be a live DJ, yard games, food, raffle items and more. The movie “Remember the Titans” will show at 6:30 p.m. on the big screen.

“This young man is very special to a lot of people, most importantly his mother,” Village Hall officials said. “She needs to be there for him, and we need to be there for them.”