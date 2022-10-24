CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An online fundraiser has been started to cover the medical expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign Wednesday night. Read the full fundraiser description below:

Hi my name is LaShandra and I am the mother of my 12-year old son who was shot in the back of his neck on 10/19/22 due to senseless gun violence. I am asking for donations as we have to now figure costs of medical expenses and hotel arrangements due to this drastic change in our lives. This is a big change for us & we are in for a long road of recovery. Anything helps!! Family member via GoFundMe

Champaign Police said the child “remains hospitalized, but has been moved from critical to stable condition.”