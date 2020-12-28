Fundraiser set up for woman who ‘lost everything’ in deadly fire

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — When Beth Hankins escaped from her burning home, all she had on her was the nightgown she was wearing.

Hankins’ dog, Ruby, made it out with her. Her boyfriend, ‘Rob Roy‘, did not.

Andrew Lafferty, a neighbor and pastor with Jacksonville Bible Church, is now asking the community to help her recover — and has set up a GoFundMe page.

He says Beth Hankins “lost everything in the fire and is need of some basic things.”

Lafferty says the funds will be spent on replacing clothing and essentials and caring for her dog, Ruby.

“Please be in prayer for both families as they try to handle this situation, especially during the holiday season,” the fundraiser description says.

Lafferty says Hankins was woken up on the night of the fire by the sound of her carbon monoxide alarm.

He says she went downstairs, and in that time the fire caught Rob’s oxygen tank and exploded — which made the fire spread faster.

Photo provided.

“My wife and I wokeup partway through that fire, ran out. We tried to talk to Beth, but she was covered in burns,” he says. “We couldn’t do anything for her.”

Lafferty says Hankins was then taken to the hospital. He adds she was released on Christmas eve and spent the holiday with her daughter, Leigh-Ann Baker.

“She got out in her nightgown and that’s all she has left in the world,” Lafferty says. “Her daughter says she had to go buy her slippers just so her feet weren’t so cold in the hospital.

“I actually saw her earlier this morning. She’s headed to the store to buy her only pair of shoes that she’ll have now.

“They’ve obviously had a great loss. We’re mourning for Rob, it’s a sorrowful thing to lose life, but even for Beth, she’s still here, we’re thankful for that, but she has nothing left.”

Lafferty says now Hankins is trying to figure out how to rebuild her life and move forward. He adds she grew up in the house that burned down.

Photo provided.

Lafferty says her burn wounds are getting better and her daughter has been able to help patch her up.

Baker says while her mother was still in the hospital, she told her: “I’m rough and tough. It’ll take a little bit but I’ll pull through.”