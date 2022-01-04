Fundraiser set for woman battling breast cancer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The family of an Urbana woman fighting breast cancer said her costs continue to rise, and they hope a fundraiser in Champaign this weekend will make a dent.



Thirty-three year-old Trisha Fitton has been getting treatment in St. Louis after the cancer was detected last March. Fitton’s grandmother, Elaine Wrinkle of Savoy, said Fitton has been unable to go to her job at a dental office, and the woman’s two sons are staying at Wrinkle’s home.



A fundraiser for Fitton is set for this Sunday at Axe Bar in Downtown Champaign. Admission is $25, and there will be axe throwing, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and food. Wrinkle has also organized a GoFundMe online fundraiser.