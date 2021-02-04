Fundraiser organized for Domino’s delivery driver after car stolen & totaled

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A GoFundMe page was set up for a Domino’s driver whose car was stolen last month.

Police said the car was stolen from the restaurant’s parking on University Avenue. Officers stated 39-year-old Larry Kirkland was arrested for stealing the car and then crashing it.

Now, money is being raised for the driver to replace his car. The organizer of the GoFundMe page, the man’s co-worker, said the car was totaled during the incident. “He still owes money on the car that the insurance company won’t pay for.”

They are working to raise $10,000.