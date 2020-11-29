Fundraiser honors hometown heroes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two organizations are teaming up for a fundraiser that honors and recognizes heroes in their hometowns.

The Prairielands Council Boy Scouts and Eastern Illinois Foodbank are hosting a popcorn sale. You can order it, have it shipped to your home or donate it to a hero of your choice.

One Scout Executive says they wanted to show essential workers – they care.

“You can ship it to them, or you can purchase it and we’ll donate it for you will give to local hometown heroes,” says Prairielands Council Boy Scouts of America CEO Jared White. “They can be your first responders, police officers, nurses, doctors, firemen or even your military professionals – of course [with] having Veterans Day during November.”

They are accepting orders until the 29th.