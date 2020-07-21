Fundraiser helps senior cats get adopted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — They’ve all lived lengthy nine lives and now some are trying to get them homes.

The Champaign Humane Society started a fundraiser to get all its senior cats adopted. The goal was to raise $500 over the weekend.

They exceed that goal in one day. The director says some of the older cats tend to get overlooked.

“We really encourage people to look at the older cats. They also are less likely to scratch up your furniture… keep you up in the middle of the night. They’re just great ready made pets. You can bring home an adult cat and it can sometimes be a very easy transition and you have an immediate lap cat and best friend for life,” says Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn.

An adoption event starts this Friday and goes through August 25. There will be no fee for adopting a senior cat during that time.