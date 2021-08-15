Fundraiser held for Gibson City boy despite flooding

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA) — Finn Fairley didn’t get to end his summer the way he wanted to.

Three weeks ago, the motorcycle-loving, fishing-crazy 7-year old was diagnosed with Lukemia.

“It’s just like everything, your whole world goes pretty much black, you’re in shock and can’t believe it,” Charlotte Holsten, Fairley’s Grandmother said. “I mean, you hear this kind of thing happening to other people that you never imagined it happening to your own family.”

But as soon as Fairley left to go to the hospital in champaign for further tests, the town sprung into action. A fund was set up at Gibson City Bank in his name, and family friends moved quickly to set up a fundraiser to help his family, who have lived in gibson city for generations.

“Yes, the money is a big part of it. However, in a small town like this with just physical supportive people that come up and wear the t shirts and donate the items,” Alderwoman and family friend Susie Tongate said. “I’ve done a lot of fundraisers in this town and i have never seen a response like we got today

Fairley finally got to come home Saturday, and he was met with a huge crowd. Two days after Gibson City was devastated by record floods, it was the people of gibson city that flooded the streets to welcome him home.

“I don’t know if a person could get this kind of support,” Holsten said. “If you’re in the big city, but gibson city, a small town, everybody comes together, they’ve got your back.”