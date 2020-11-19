Fund to help COVID patients created in woman’s memory

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Community Foundation of Macon County (CFMC) has a new fund to provide COVID Care Kits to those who need them.

CFMC officials said the fund is a memorial for Danielle “Dani” Kater, of Bloomington, who died of COVID-19 complications on November 3. The fund is called the Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund.

Kater graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 2008. When went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Timothy Kater, according to CFMC officials.

“Within a week of receiving a positive COVID-19 test, Dani’s condition was deteriorating, but it wasn’t until she used a pulse oximeter that she discovered her oxygen level was only 60 percent, significantly lower than a normal reading,” said officials. She was admitted to intensive care and put on a ventilator. She passed away less than 24 hours later. She was 30 years old.

Photo Courtesy: Community Foundation of Macon County

“Although we are devastated by our loss, the opportunity to provide kits for those diagnosed with COVID-19 will assist with out grieving process,” said Tina Rubin, Dani’s mother. Tina and Dani’s father, Bob, said they will always remember her as a kind and studious person. She was their only child, according to CFMC officials.

The fund will initially help provide free COVID Care Kits to those in Macon Count who have tested positive for the virus. The kits will be given out at Crossing Healthcare. They will have: Two 3-ply mask, pulse oximeter, digital oral thermometer, pill organizer, surface cleaner, symptom log and reference materials.

“When a person tests positive for COVID, one very important way they can monitor the severity of their illness is through pulse oximetry, which is a measure of blood oxygenation,” said CEO of Crossing Healthcare Tanya Andricks. She then aid you can measure your oxygen levels and if they drop below a level determined by your doctor, you will know you need to get emergency care.

If you wish to make a contribution to the fund, you can do so by check or an online donation. To learn more, click here.