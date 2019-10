LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Being told a child wants to be like you when they grow up is heartwarming, but hearing they want to actually be you is even sweeter.

5-year-old Lakin from Logan County said she wants to be Trooper Tracy when she gets older. Tracy Lillard is the statewide social media coordinator for the Illinois State Police. Upon hearing Lakin's wish, she decided to surprise her Wednesday morning at her school.