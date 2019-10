SPRINGFIELD, Il.. (WCIA)-- A woman from Indiana spent 17 years in prison for a crime she did not commit. Now, she is sharing her story with people around Central Illinois.

Kristine bunch was convicted of arson and the murder of her three-year-old son. He died when her home caught on fire in the nineties. She was exonerated in 2012. Files her attorney subpoenaed showed that floor samples from her son's room tested negative for accelerants. The only place kerosene was found was in the living room where a heater was being used in the Winter. Bunch said her trip to Illinois is about awareness.