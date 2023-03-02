DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A wanted fugitive from Georgia was arrested in Danville during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Danville Police said.

Officials said Steve Major, 51 of Lowndes County, Georgia, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including four for robbery, three for kidnapping, two for possession of a weapon, one for assault and one for a parole violation. Officials added that during his arrest, Major was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was attempting to use an alias to avoid capture.

In addition to these charges, Majors was also charged with domestic battery in Vermilion County relating to an incident on Feb. 28. A woman reported to Danville Police that Major hit her in the face during an argument.

Major is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Anyone who has additional information regarding Major is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.