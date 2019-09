COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston man was arrested on drug charges as well as an outstanding warrant. 40-year old Dale Jenkins, Jr., was taken into custody Friday in Ashmore.

Authorities say Jenkins faces charges for possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, found in the pocket of his shorts as well as the middle console of his vehicle, driving with a revoked license and a county failure to appear warrant for burglary charges.