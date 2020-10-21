F&S conducts spill containment exercise

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Facilities & Services conducted a spill containment exercise.

First responders were trained in minimizing, controlling, cleaning up, and reporting environmental emergencies.

The exercise happens every year and is required by the EPA.

F&S plans different drills. This year – it simulated an oil spill by putting a green tracer dye in storm sewers near the Abbott Power Plant. The dye then traveled to the boneyard creek.

“Part of the plan with the EPA is for that team to do exercises. And that was today’s – to meet that requirement, but also training to ensure that we are prepared in the event of an actual spill,” says Mike Larson, who is the Associate Director of Utilities Production at Facilities & Services.

The next exercise is set to take place in July.