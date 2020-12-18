Frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine at area hospitals

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Scientists worked for months to invent one, and now frontline workers across the country are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes people in Champaign County.

The CUPHD administrator says OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana received 50 doses in its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

“It kind of symbolizes a little bit of hope,” said Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand with OSF’s emergency department.

He was one of several OSF medical providers to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday along with other doctors, nurses, EMTs, and respiratory therapists.

“We’ve been working on the front lines, taking care of all these COVID patients, and really hoping for that day of the vaccine coming so we can try to wrap this pandemic up,” said Dr. Bloomstrand.

And there is no room for error if they want to reach that goal.

“We’ve gone through weeks of preparation trying to make sure we have this process down to a T. That way, we do not waste any doses. We definitely can’t waste any doses of this,” said OSF Pharmacy Operations Manager Brian Laird.

So when can people outside the healthcare world get the vaccine?

“We’re really, probably [are] expecting late spring to summertime of next year when it’ll be widespread to the general public,” says Dr. Bloomstrand. “The biggest side effects have been a little bit of arm soreness, maybe a little bit of fatigue or chills 24-48 hours.”

Each OSF worker stayed in the room for 30-minutes post-injection to make sure they felt fine. They had medication in the vaccination area ready incase anyone were to have had an allergic reaction.

“There’s a lot of rumors, if you will, being spread out there. The vaccine is very safe,” says Dr. Bloomstrand. It goes through the same standards as every single vaccine you have ever gotten goes through. None of those standards have been removed.”