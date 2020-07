URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The Urbana Amble front yard garden and art tour is this Friday and Saturday from 9 to 5.

The event will show off people’s front yard gardens and artwork.

Everyone who registers will get a yellow stick to put in their front yards.

Today is the last day to register for the event, if you’re interested in registering you can Click Here.

For more information about the event you can go to their Facebook page.