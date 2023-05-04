RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A former school resource officer and police chief from Riverton is facing more than a dozen felony counts related to child pornography, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday.

An arrest warrant and charging documents made available by the State’s Attorney’s Office show that James Hillyer is charged with eight counts of possessing child pornography, five counts of official misconduct and one count of grooming. State’s Attorney Dan Wright said Hillyer turned himself in on Thursday following the warrant being issued; he remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Wright added that Hillyer used to serve as the Chief of Police for Spaulding before becoming a school resource officer in Riverton. Wright addressed Hillyer as a former Riverton police officer in a press release announcing the charges.

The charging documents Wright released show that Hillyer’s alleged crimes happened during a 10-day period in October of 2022. He is accused of using a device capable of electronic data storage or transmission to entice a minor into sending sexually explicit content and then possessing that content, which depicted minors both unclothed and engaging in sexual conduct.

The possession of child pornography, the charging documents said, happened outside the performance of Hillyer’s official duties as a law enforcement officer.

Hillyer is further accused of using his official police position to gain a personal advantage, allegedly performing an act in excess of his lawful authority and allegedly doing something he knew was illegal. Four of the official misconduct counts accused Hillyer of asking a minor for the sexually explicit content; the fifth accused him of providing a vape pen containing THC to a minor.

If convicted, Hillyer faces anywhere from probation to seven years in prison for each possession charge, two to five years for each official misconduct charge and one to three years for the grooming charge. If convicted on any possession count, Hillyer will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Hillyer’s first court appearance will be on Friday at 11 a.m. unless he posts bond before that hearing, Wright said.