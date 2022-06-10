CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Even though corn and soybean crops are small, weeds will soon overpower them, and University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager provides his expertise to farmers.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of interest this year in trying to extend the residual control past that initial post emergence application especially on the soybean side, given the fact that we have some fairly limited quantities of several of the more common post-applied herbicides, glyphosate-containing products and the glufosinate are still in pretty tight supply and there is a lot of issues around the increase in price,” Hager said. “So, I think the idea of adding another herbicide in, with that foliar application is going to be fairly appealing to a lot of farmers to try to extend that residual control following that first application, in order to not having to come back and do a re-spray if there is another emergence even.”

Stu: And how do you make a decision?

“In the soybean side of things, there is a limited number of products that can go out in this particular use pattern as a residual herbicide that can be applied, post, so, its not an extensive list, but there are some good options in there,” Hager said. “What I really think is most people will try to target control of the pigweeds or the amaranths species, species that tend to have multiple emergence and growing events throughout the growing season; again, having to reduce the likelihood of having to make that second post trip. With uncertainty if even supplies are going to be there for another foliar application if needed.”

Stu: What about atypical weed control?

“This year there is quite a bit of volunteer corn that we see popping up in soybean fields and that could be an issue especially when we consider some of the challenges of tank mixing the post grass materials with some of the post broadleaf materials,” Hager said. “We can see issues with antagonism to where we can still maintain control of the broadleaf species, but in many instances we can see reduced control of of the monocot or grass species, particularly volunteer corn can be quite challenging.”

Hager reminds farmers that blooms on beans may further limit the use of many herbicides, and June 20 is the final day for using dicamba. That’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.