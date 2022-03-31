Travis Albin owns Illini Seed Sales of Oakland, and custom treats about 12,000 units of soybeans every spring for farmers across the Cornbelt.

What’s the common formula for a seed treatment that is popular?

This season a lot of customers are ordering just our base fungicide and insecticide treatment which is either cruisermax vibrants or seed shield max, and almost everyone is adding a plant growth regulator just to help mitigate some of the early season stresses that a soybean seed goes through when they are planted early, which is bioforge advance, which is in this tank right here that is purple,” Albin said.

If we move from an early season planting to a mid-season planting, then your bioforge advance, is that it, that phases out and we’ve just got inoculant on?

“Yes, because of the bioforge advance helps with the early season stresses, you don’t see the yield bump as great as if you plant later in the season. But the early planted stuff you’ll see 3-5 bushel increase on your yield,” Albin said. “Just running that with the seed treatment. But if you get into May you might see a bushel or two.”

How many different treatments, how many different products are you putting on a seed bean?

“We will put up to 4 products on it,” Albin said. “We have 3 liquids, and we have a finishing powder called Assist, that helps with the flowability through a planter. So we could put up to 4 products on a bean. Most guys will only get 3 products.”

Well there’s only so much real estate on a seed bean.

“You can treat with 6 fluid ounces per unit would be the most products you could put on a unit of soybeans,” Albin said. “But with most of the stuff we’re running it’s a low enough use rate there’s still some real estate left on there.”

We’ll have Travis turn on his seed treater and show that to you on our weekend program, Midwest Ag this week, which runs on Saturday. For now, that’s our Report from the Farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.