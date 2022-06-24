DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Reaching out to consumers, the Illinois Soybean checkoff program used the movie Field of Dreams to draw a crowd at Decatur’s Devon Buffett Amphitheatre, where the audience enjoyed the movie, but also learned about the impact that soybeans have on the Central Illinois economy. Hosting the event was Shelby County farmer Elliott Uphoff, a member of the soybean check off board.

“I want to thank you all for coming on behalf of the Illinois Soybean Association,” Uphoff said. “And this is our Summer of Soy Event, and what better to have it in the Soy city’s extremely deep roots with soybeans. starting on my farm, even, Mr. Staley, where I grew up, he was one of the first to crush soybeans, and that happened right here, so it’s a really nice place for us to have this summer of soy event. And all we are trying to do is create awareness of the products that our soybeans are in from the rubber in my tennis shoes to the plastic in your container at the store, to biodiesel there are so many uses for soy and we are working on finding more uses and trying to bring a bigger appreciation for the farmer to grow those soybeans right here in Decatur Illinois and I’m actually from Shelby County, Shelbyville, Illinois. If you haven’t stopped, check out our kid’s booth. We have coloring books, soy crayons, hats. And also be sure to check out the next Summer of Soy event on July 29th the Illinois soybean association is taking over the Cornbelters’ Stadium, and they are going to be the Soy Sluggers that night, so we will be there again. Once again, thank you for coming out, enjoy the movie Field of Dreams, and on behalf of the Illinois Soybean association, thank you.”

That’s our report from the farm, or the park, if you will. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.