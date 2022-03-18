Kris Ehler began putting in his soybean test plots yesterday at Ehler brother seed facility just east of Flatville in northeastern Champaign County. Its all in an effort to demonstrate soybeans can take advantage of a longer growing season without being hurt by cooler temperatures.

“As we collect data from this I think we can move that date back into April and say, we’re giving up some serious yield there,” Ehler said. “So yes, they capture sunlight, put on more nodes and more nodes is more yield.”

Soybean people are going to wonder what the soil temperature is, you’ve taken that today.

“Yeah, I started out about 2 hours ago I was 44 degrees, at 4 inches,” Ehler said. “When I do trials, I like to be at 42-44 degrees at two inches, because that is where I am putting the seed. And when we think about imbibition for soybeans and they are taking that first drink of water in, its going to complete that imbibition in as soon a 12 hours and sometimes as long as 24 hours.”

People have seen us dig up the seed, there is certainly plenty of moisture here. The are going to take that drink, get a little moisture in. a little bit of heat and when are they going to pop out of the ground?

“Hopefully in about 3 weeks, I don’t want them out of the ground too early, I’ve had some trials I have done with February planting dates, and they were in the ground for 50 days, And that is OK, because they slow down their germination process after that initial imbibition,” Ehler said. “They go into the osmotic phase and they will start to expel some energy in days that are fit to grow in. Looking at the 10-day to 2-week forecast, not a lot of terrible days in there, I am hoping for an early spring.”