CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tiffany Jamann and Sarah Lipps are where the rubber meets the road so to speak when it comes to solving farmers’ tarspot problems when comes to finding resistant genetics in corn hybrids.

“We’re really interested in host resistance, so, tarspot is an important disease that growers are having to contend with,” Jamann said. “And so in my research program we are looking for sources of resistance that can then be integrated into a breeding program and so maybe Sarah could talk a little bit more about what the specific objectives were.”

“We screened a small set of breeding lines for resistance in about 9 environments and the whole idea was that we wanted to understand how these lines performed in different environments and to identify potential breeding resources for future development of resistant hybrids,” Lipps said.

Did you find different responses in different environments?

“Overall, yes, but we were able to see that those different lines that they were consistently were showing that they were relatively resistant to the disease across multiple environments, and so that is why we picked the lines we picked,’ Lipps said. “We think they would be excellent candidates for breeding.”

“And I think the study highlights the importance of the environment, as well, since we did look at 9 different environments, the disease really varied a lot across those different environments. Some of those had very severe disease and in others it wasn’t very much,” Jamann said.

But it’s corn that would be found growing in central Illinois or central Iowa or Indiana or the middle of the Cornbelt.

“These were really cool materials that we were working with,” Jamann said. “There’s a long standing USDA program called the germplasm enhancement of maize program, but the great thing about these materials we were working with that they are well-adapted to Central Illinois and they can pretty quickly be integrated into a breeding program and be used in a breeding program.”

You’ll hear more from these ladies on our weekend program, Midwest ag this week, and about their efforts to make tarspot go back where it came from. That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.