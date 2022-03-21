GROWMARK’s Amy Bradford is leading the event for the Agriculture Council of America.

“And our primary goal is to increase awareness about agriculture in society and the world, and the value that it brings to everyone, and what farmers and agribusinesses do to produce food, fuel, and fiber,” Bradford said. “And one of the main activities we do is this national Ag Day event in Washington, D.C. on the 22nd of March.”

What do you have planned?

“We have a lot planned. Actually we are extending the activities to the 21st and the 22nd,” Bradford said. ‘We have all kinds of equipment, farm machinery equipment lining the Mall in Washington, D.C. We will have people from all of those companies, to talk to people who come through the exhibits, about the role of the machinery, and how agriculture plays a part in that.”

Speakers, and festivities, and birthday cake?

“Well, there will be some festivities,” Bradford said. “We believe that USDA Secretary Vilsack will sign a proclamation, for National Ag Day. That will be on Tuesday the 22nd, and we will have some other programming there as well from USDA. We are also having a virtual component. So we have a virtual component that will include students and what they are doing on National Ag Day. They are doing some lobbying of they elected officials, it will be a virtual situation. We also have the Ag Day contest winner, who is going to talk, National Outstanding Young Farmer will be there on hand, and National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Ted McKinney, they are putting together a panel that will be part of that virtual programming. So that all starts at 10 am, eastern time, and if you go to AGDay.org, you can get all those details.”

That’s our report from the Farm, and we’ll have a special Ag Day message for you tomorrow, so join us for that.