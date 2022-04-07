TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Fire Fighters just finished 40 hours of training on how to get someone out of a grain bin. And Chief Matt Adermann says extrication is not infrequent.

“Typically, grain bin rescue for the fire department is a low frequency, high risk type of an event. In the past two years, Taylorville has responded to 3 inside Christian County,” Adermann said. “So, that showed me this is something very important to the community and I wanted us to be better trained to handle the situation.”

So what sort of training did you get today?

“Over the past 2 weeks we have been working with haul systems, victim packaging inside of a grain bin,” Adermann said. “How to cut grain bins properly. When to cut them. And what resources we are going to need.”

And so you and the first responders under your command probably feel more confident and feel better that I know what I am doing now.

“Absolutely, and you know this is the initial training here and we’ll build on it and move forward and continue to work it into our annual training process, so if an event like that would happen again, we’d be better prepared for it the next time,” Adermann said.

And you’ve got a grain tube that a lot of fire departments are using.

“Sure, we have a grain tube and an auger that attaches to a drill that we use inside to pull the grain out of the tube, and free the victim,” Adermann said.

And so you’ve had experience in doing that and you feel better on doing it now.

Sure, absolutely, that’s one of the biggest things in getting the initial training and that way you feel more confident in your skills,” Adermann said.

There is more to this story, including something that will make you say, “you’ve got to be kidding me.” You’ll hear about that on our weekend show, Midwest Ag this week on Saturday. Set your DVR. For now, that’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3 your local news leader.