CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s Farm Bill season again and both the House and Senate Agriculture Committees are holding hearings on what farmers want to see in the 2023 Farm Bill. The American Soybean Association is early out of the Chute in getting its ideas out what it would like to see. Stan Born who farms at Lovington is one of the members of the ASA executive committee, and what does ASA want to see in the next Farm Bill.

“So we have 3 top priorities that have percolated up through all of the investigations that we have done so far this year and number one of course is crop insurance,” Born said. “Preservation and expansion of crop insurance. Its very important to our members, its about mitigating risk. Number two is actually the market development programs and a lot of people are maybe not familiar with MAP and FMD. These are a couple of programs for market expansion that we use in the soy fraternity to go tell others about the benefits of US soy.”

USDA provides money and that really promotes trade.

“Right, and those are matching funds, so farmer dollars are put with that through the checkoff,” Born said. “We use those funds matched with the FMD and MAP dollars, to work with our customers and explain the advantages of US soy versus other sources of origin. The third important program is crop support programs. That’s things like the ARC and PLC program. And we’d like to see some improvements in that area. You mentioned reference price, that’s one, base acres is another important part that we’re looking for. So we’ve got several things on our hit list and we’re out there talking with the committees, both in the Senate and the House, as well as the White House and also sharing with USDA.”

By the way, the Senate Ag Committee is going to be having a June 17th hearing down at Jonesboro, Arkansas, so we’ll see a lot more that is coming out from there. That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.