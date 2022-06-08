CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “Stu, most of the people that are in our sample for that are in the Farm Service Agency, the county executive directors for almost every county are in our sample and we really appreciate it when they tell us about current conditions in their county,” Schleusener said. “We also have other employees of the USDA, for instance the Natural Resources and Conservation Service, we have some farmers and ranchers in the sample, we also have some of our field enumerators, the ones who interview farmers. We ask them on Friday afternoon, and then again on Monday morning to send in a report talking about Crop progress and conditions in their locality.”

Stu: A lot of people will say, this is right, this is wrong, how could they even come up with something like that. What’s the issue here?

“Depends on where you are, a lot of times,” Schleusener said. “Right now, we are showing that 95% of our corn acres are planted in Illinois and that is ahead of the 5-year average. It’s a kind of later crop than people want it to be, but mostly we are in pretty good shape in Illinois. For soybeans, it’s 88% and you know in the southern part of the state there is a fair amount of double crop soybeans and they haven’t been planted yet. People know they are going to be planted but first they have to get the wheat crop harvested.”

Stu: It has a tremendous amount of impact on the commodity markets. It is something that really pushes and pulls on corn and bean prices.

“There are times when the commodity markets will react to our crop progress, more like the condition reports,” Schleusener said. “Right now, everyone knows that in some of our northern states, like Minnesota and North Dakota there’s been some planting problems and they are later than anyone wanted to be. And they are still not done making decisions as to whether they are going to plant that crop, or maybe choose prevent plant. As we are doing our acreage survey right now in June we are asking for producers to report acres planted and to be planted.”

The June acreage report will be released on June 30th.