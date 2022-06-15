CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State and federal authorities gathered to announce a return of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program—beginning today.

“There was 20 million dollars in the Rebuild Illinois, that is a reappropriation,” Colleen Callahan said. “There was also some 35 million that was just waiting, and now when you add the 35 and 20 we really have 50 some million that can be utilized.”

That is Director Colleen Callahan of the state Department of Natural Resources, who said farmers can apply for those funds beginning today at Farm Service Agency Offices. Jamie Diebal of the State FSA says, the funds help bolster the CRP.

“CREP is just an extra division that we have a partnership with IDNR to allow extra incentives for producers,” Diebal said.

Stu: Incentives, such as?

They get a 25% rental rate incentive, there is also no cap to the rental rate, that our normal CREP has, and they also get incentives though the state, extra cost share payments and that easement option,” Diebal said.

Michael Woods of the Illinois Department of Agriculture says CREP will filter crop nutrients out of water making its way to the Gulf of Mexico.

“So the CREP program will protect those marginal lands, and provide another tool to our producers across the state,” Woods said. “So we start thinking about nutrient loss reduction strategy we are trying to make change on basically 27 million acres for 72 thousand producers across the state of Illinois. Programs like CREP are an amazing tool that will help provide resources to mitigate some of the soil loss, as well as the nutrient loss on those marginal lands.”

Grant Hammer who heads the Association of Soil and Water Conservation districts says his local members will help guide farmers through the process.

“So Soil and Water Conservation districts or SWCDS have a truly unique relationship with local producers county-based organizations, they tend to know their farmers and have established relationships and so forth, and what the SWCDS to is help market the program locally, help walk the producer through the enrollment process, and really serve as a guide though the process,” Hammer said.

The CREP program will target nutrient reduction in the Illinois and Kaskaskia Watersheds. That’s our report from the farm, I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3, your local news leader.