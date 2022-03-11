A long time practitioner of cover crops hosted a field day on his Fairbury Farm Thursday.

He mentioned that a corn disease could be an issue many farmers are facing.

There’s a lot of experimentation from year to year.

“We’ve done a lot of different things and made a lot of mistakes, but we really like what we see for the most part,” Jim Ift said.

You indicated it may have some suppression of tar spot. That, I found somewhat interesting and I think a lot of farmers would too. What was your observation?

“Here on our home farm, we kind of call it our soil health research farm, where we intensively manage it for soil health, and this is the result of 8 years of work, but we planted a non-GMO hybrid, this year, corn hybrid, with no soil insecticide, and no fungicide applied,” Ift said. “And we are in a heavy tar spot area, and that was our best corn. The tar spot was here in a mild form, but it didn’t seem to affect it much.”

Any idea why that was?

“Plant health and soil health is the only thing I can relate it to,” Ifft said. “We sprayed all the rest of our acres with fungicide. We had tarspot like everyone else. Here on our farm where we do things a little bit differently, corn was just ultra-healthy and I attribute it to soil health.”

So because of the cover crop, allowed the healthier corn crop.

“Cover crop, less, reduced tillage, and no tillage for the most part, the diversity of a 3-year rotation,” Ifft said. “It’s a whole management plan. Cover crops is a big part of it, Its part of a soil health management plan.”

