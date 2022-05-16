CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University weed specialist Aaron Hager says weeds need to be controlled before planting soybeans—or at least before soybeans emerge.

“Really the best practice to do is to try to ensure you get that weed vegetation under control as soon as you can after planting if you don’t do it before you plant,” Hager said. “On the soybean side of things, there’s actually more active ingredients that have to be applied before the beans come out of the ground or you run the risk of some fairly severe crop injury, so, any product that has metribuzin, saflucenacil, flumioxazin or pendimethalin. Those all have to be applied before the beans start to crack. The reason we are using the common names of these active ingredients is because they are in so many different premixes.” He continues to say, “So, if you look at the label and see something that has one of those active ingredients in it, if that was your planned herbicide, if be beans haven’t come up yet, you still should be om good shape. But if there is any evidence they are starting to crack, or let’s say hypothetically if you are in a no-till setting and planted a little we and did not get all of the furrows closed, then you might t want to think about talking to your retail supplier and switch to a different product that can be applied and not injury soybean if it does come in contact with that foliage. And also be aware of some of the trade names that can gives us a little confusion possible if not careful. And I’ll give you an example. A product called Zidua we can use that pre-emergent in soybeans or we can use it after beans come out of the ground. Zidua Pro on the other hand, has to be applied before the beans start to come out of the ground.so we need to be cautious and make sure we understand what are in either these straighthood products, or in all these premix products.”

