The House Agriculture Committee heard witnesses this week testify about how farm programs should respond to climate change. And Chairman David Scott said, “The important role that Farm Bill and USDA programs play in addressing climate change cannot be overstated; these programs are vital to ensuring that our agriculture sectors and rural communities are protected. This includes the protection of farmers, ranchers, producers, and rural areas from the oftentimes devastating impacts that natural disasters wreak.”

University of Illinois farm policy specialist Jonathan Coppess—a staff member of the Senate Ag committee agreed.

“I think the climate change challenges, the crisis that is coming at us very quickly, is going to play a very big role in this discussion,” Coppess said. “We invest $6 billion a year through conservation programs, all of which could be helpful if they wanted to be, or used in that way they could help farmers invest in practices like cover crops, nutrient loss reduction and management, they can help along the way. They can also set the stage for creativity around new programs, new ideas, new policies, that help us address the pending climate change-based challenges, but also the risks, the risks to our food supply, the risks to our productive capabilities in this country. All those things are going to be very important. How it plays out I don’t know because there is going to be a lot of limits and challenges for the committees in writing a bill.”

The current Farm Bill expires in 18 months, but typically Congress does not get a new one in place until after the old one expires.