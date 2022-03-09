CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The world was changing Tuesday as U of I Ag Economist Scott Irwin was speaking to 200 farmers.

“If there were ever a circumstance Stu, where we were going to see the size of the acreage pie increase, this would have been it,” Scott Irwin said. “Prices for everything were high, yes, we’ve seen some sharp increases in fertilizer prices, but you can just go through the budget, things were very profitable, and at that point there were some concerns about availability, but most thought we would work though those supply bottlenecks, and under those sets of conditions, we would, I think, clearly have expanded acreage of everything that we could plant.”

He told his audience it would have been a fencerow to fencerow year, and at that point was informed Russia announced it would shut down all fertilizer exports.

“I still think grain prices are so high that we’ll total cropped acreage increase in that fencerow to fencerow, but it might not be as big as I expected earlier, if we are going to have more severe restrictions on fertilizer that we were not looking at just a few days ago,” Irwin said.

Irwin says a loss of all Ukrainian crop production this year would have a severe impact on global food supplies.

“Absolutely, we can make it here in the United States, although there are a lot more food insecure people in the United states than people realize, so these cost increases will certainly hurt,” Irwin said. “But take a place like Egypt that is lower income and heavily dependent upon imported wheat, this is a real worrisome situation and the size of the whole, that is in global balance sheets for grains potentially, if Ukraine isn’t able to plant their spring crops is really like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”