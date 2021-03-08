From Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch to ‘Big Screen’: Jingles makes holiday movie debut

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A reindeer from Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul is making her movie debut!

With a name like “Jingles”, it was only fitting that she was cast to play a part in a Christmas movie. She filmed last week at a production studio in Chicago.

The film is set in a tree farm in Oregon, Illinois. Director Ari Golan said the story line follows a business woman in her 30s who does not like Christmas. She is sent to a bed & breakfast on a tree farm where meets the man of her dreams, a tree farmer, and then falls into a Groundhog Day-like sequence.

Director Ari Golan films Jingles while on-set of a holiday movie filmed in Chicago & Oregon, IL. Jingles is a reindeer from Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul.

Jingles is shown during a scene when the main-character is already convinced she has gone insane because of the time loop she seems to be stuck in. She goes behind the bed & breakfast to a barn and finds Jingles inside. They meet eyes and the time loop continues.

Will the main character find her Christmas spirit? That is a question that will have to wait to be answered this holiday season. Golan said the film is “made for TV with limited theatrical release based on territory.” A release date and the name of the film has not yet been announced.

But while viewers will have to wait to find out if the main character’s heart will be changed by her time at the tree farm, Golan said Jingles definitely made an impression on the cast. “It was probably the highlight for the cast,” he said. “None of them realized that we were going to use a real reindeer. Everybody was just very excited.”

Golan said Jingles did extremely well while on set. She was contracted for two hours of work, which was perfect because shortly before that time was up, Jingles was ready to prance away. While the crew only had Jingles on-set for those two hours, Golan said it took around a day’s worth of work to get her scene ready. By the time she arrived, the set was ready for her close-up.

Jingles with Mark & Jenna Hardy of Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch.

Jingles hangs out behind-the-scenes with castmates.

Jingles checks out audio equipment while on set.

Jingles gets a close-up in her debut film. The name and release date of the movie made for television has not yet been released.

Both Golan and Hardy said the timing of production could not have been better. A few days after they filmed Jingles’ scene, one of her antlers fell off. The other is expected to fall soon as well.