PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Some may call it a dream come true. Others may say it’s a Christmas miracle. A non-profit organization in Paxton is helping struggling families for the holidays.

They’re assisting families who may be going through some hard times this year by delivering Christmas gifts. The organization was once called The Christmas Angels, but was changed in honor of someone special.

Melisa Heideman is the founder of Lindsay’s Christmas Angels. She named it after Lindsay Pennel, who passed away fighting stage four breast cancer. Heideman said she wanted to honor Lindsay’s memory after being friends with her family for years.

“I used to be a single mom with three kids, and I had my times where I wasn’t sure how I was going to do Christmas for my kids,” she said.

Lindsay’s Christmas Angels have been helping families in the community for more than four years. Over that time, the group has been working out of Heideman’s house.

“Around 45 families, we average. We have 28 kids so far this year. We usually average about somewhere around 30 kids each year,” Heideman said.

People like Sarah Hornback have been on both the giving and receiving sides. She now enjoys being able to give back to those who gave to her when she needed it most.

“It really blessed me and got me into the Christmas spirit at that time, because this time of the year is hard,” Hornback said. “We’ve had a lot of family lost, and so being able to give back to somebody else and see their joy during this time of the year, it kind of motivated me to get back into the Christmas spirit and help others during this time.”

When thinking about all she can do to help others, it never fails to put a smile on her face.

“It’s so hard to explain. You can’t put it into words, just being able to be there that day and be like, okay, here, you’ve got mom and dad, whatever the case might be — here’s some gifts to be able to put under the tree,” Hornback said.

Heideman said they are still accepting gently-used items and cash donations. If you would like to donate, you can find that information on the Lindsay’s Christmas Angels Facebook page.