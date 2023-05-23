RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — When you learned how to ride a bike, you probably started on a sidewalk with training wheels, not on a giant dirt hill.

But, you can find giant hills for motor cross sports in Our Town Rantoul at the old Chanute Air Force Base.

“We live in Illinois, so when it gets cold out, dirt biking is done unless you have the time and money to travel to go down south to ride,” Chad Dalton, B-52 Hanger MX’s owner, said.

He wanted to do something about it.

“It’s an addicting sport,” Dalton said. “It’s all about having fun and the adrenaline rush. They want to ride all year round.”

It started with bringing in loads of dirt from construction at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. That laid the groundwork for his company. It’s an indoor motor cross facility on the old Air Force Base; a place Dalton was familiar with in high school when delivering food.

“It’s pretty cool to see what it’s like now and what future plans coming to Rantoul,” Dalton added.

He always saw a motor cross track in his future. He’s been passionate about dirt bikes since he was 12 years old. Now, he wants to pass that passion down to others. Dalton said that’s one of the best parts.

“Seeing the people come to the community to be able to help out with the kids and get them off the video games, come out here, have fun ride some motorcycles,” he described.

Dalton said the kids are training, getting exercise and understanding the mental part of staying safe. He said the facility stands out compared to the other few in the nation.

“But they are 3-4 lanes, whereas here we have 7 lanes,” Dalton described.

That means more space for more people to fuel their drive to ride.

“The reason I fell in love with motor cross is the time that you get in the air. It’s just a moment of freedom,” Dalton said.