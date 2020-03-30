Friends mourn victims of double murder investigation

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA)–Friends are mourning the loss of 54 year old Kimberly Coyne and her daughter 24 year old Blair Coyne. They were found shot at their home Sunday morning.

“My friend was taken away from me, and she didn’t deserve that, neither did her mom,” said Kaitlynn Lauchner, friend of Blair Coyne. “I didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t want to believe what I was reading was true,” said Lauchner. Blair’s friends say life won’t won’t be the same without her. “Overall she’s a really genuine caring funny person,” said Lauchner, “She always put other people’s needs ahead of her own.” “Both of them together, they were very very lovable sweethearts,” said Joshua Lewis, family friend.

Deputies arrested 28 year old Jonathan Perry for the murders shortly after they happened. Police were called for a shots fired report just before 2am. A few hours later, Perry’s mother called 9-1-1 and told them her son came to her house and led her to believe he hurt his girlfriend Kim and her daughter Blair. Deputies say he had what looked like blood on his hand. They also found what appeared to be blood in the car he drove. They say he told them he was having mental health issues. Deputies asked him if he hurt anyone, and he said he wanted a lawyer. Friends of the victims say the sadness has been overwhelming, but they’re hoping better days will come for everyone.

“We never expected in this small town let alone those two women,” said Lewis, “Blair and Kimberly together will never be forgotten. Their hearts will be carried on.” “I just hope we can all find peace in this,” said Lauchner. Perry was charged with 8 counts of first degree murder. If he’s convicted of murder of more than one victim, he faces a mandatory natural life sentence.