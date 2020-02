WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The family and friends of a Watseka High Shcool students spent the evening remembering him.

Sophomore Bryce Denoyer died last week from head injuries after a car crash. The high school hosted a celebration of his life in the gym.

Bryce Denoyer’s jersey hangs on display. Denoyer died last week from head injuries after he was in a car crash.

His classmates are raising money for his family by selling shirts that bear the number from his football jersey with the the phrase “The Away Jersey Always Comes Home.”