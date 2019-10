SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Family, friends and co-workers said goodbye to a former Sangamon County Sheriff on Monday.

Wed Barr died last week at the age of 56. Barr joined the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1991. He was sheriff from 2014 to 2018.

Barr’s funeral was at Calvary Church in Springfield. He was buried at Camp Butler National Cemetery.