THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Former students and teachers remembered a woman who was a part of their school for decades.

Mary Borchardt died Friday, October 18. She was 83.

Borchardt was a teacher at Thomasboro Elementary School for more than forty years. She retired in 2001, but came back and worked part time until 2007.

Those who knew here shared stories of her, some fighting to hold back tears as they reflected on her life in the classroom. We captured some of those stories.