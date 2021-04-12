Friends and family are mourning after another inmate dies from a county jail

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Its just a sad situation for everybody,” Tracy Lawson, friend of inmates who died, said.

It’s not the first time it’s happened. Another inmate has died at the Vermilion County Jail. Three inmates have died at that facility since 2018. All three were from Hoopeston. Their friends and families want to shine a light on what’s happened, so it doesn’t happen again.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department wouldn’t speak on camera, but they say Josh Edwards was found unresponsive in his cell yesterday by a correctional officer during a routine cell check. They say they tried resuscitation efforts and called an ambulance, but Edwards was pronounced dead.

Two other inmates from Hoopeston have also died while in the same facility. Jamie Moore died in 2018. After a fight with officers while being moved from his cell, he was tased and died several hours later. 6 officers were involved. The cause of death was tied to pre-existing heart conditions.

His family hired an attorney and are receiving compensation. The same attorney is also representing Tommy Dalton’s family. He died in February last year from pneumonia.

WCIA spoke with a friend of the three men. She hopes to bring attention to their deaths because she wants better treatment for inmates.

“These families that have to bury their loved ones that shouldn’t have even died. You know, it could’ve been prevented,” Lawson said.

She was personally impacted by a similar situation. She had to bury her brother-in-law who died in a different Illinois prison.

WCIA reached out to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney and didn’t hear back. We are also waiting to hear from the attorney representing the families who lost their loved ones.

Tommy Dalton’s lawsuit named a jail nurse, six deputies, and Vermilion County Sheriff as defendants. It claims they were willfully negligent in preventing Dalton’s death.

