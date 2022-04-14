DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With the summer months quickly approaching, so is the opening of Friendly Town for the summer of 2022.

The Friendly Town program consists of five days of instructions. There will be a morning session from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 3:30 pm. The program is free and open to any child who is currently enrolling in the first, second or third grade in Vermilion County.

During the Friendly Town week, many topics will be discussed, including pedestrian safety, fire safety, stranger danger, cyber safety and bullying. Danville Police Division School Resource Officers will be assigned to conduct the classes, helping to provide a variety of personalities and experiences to the program.

Along with the classroom time, the program will have a small, interactive “city” outside where children can drive electric-powered cars, through city streets with sets of operating stoplights and one set of operating railroad crossings.

Officer Joshua Long stated, “Your child will have the opportunity to practice calling 911, using a simulated city to experience ‘driving’ with traffic controls, and interacting with other first responders.”

Upon completion of the course, certificates will be awarded to each child.

Anyone interested in enrolling their child/children into Friendly Town can mark the week and time that best suits them in the form below (mark a first and second choice) and submit it to Officer Long (2 East South Street, Danville, IL 61832; jlong@danvillepd.org)

“We will try and accommodate your first choice, however, keep in mind this may not be possible. Once you have submitted your form, you will be notified of the week and time your child/children will attend,” said Officer Long.